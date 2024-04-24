Woman who ran over Motorway cop arrested

RAWALPINDI: The police on Wednesday arrested a woman, who ran her car over a Motorway police officer at Islamabad Toll Plaza after an altercation, ARY News reported.

The woman was arrested after the video of the incident, which originally occurred in January 1st, went viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation.

The video, recorded by another police officer, shows the woman confronting the officers and expressing frustration over a speeding ticket. The situation escalated when the officer refused to let the woman pass.

She drove her vehicle directly at another policeman who was standing in front of the vehicle. The video shows the officer being thrown onto the bonnet of the car before falling to the ground.

A police car immediately rushed to chase the woman’s car. An FIR was registered against the woman in Naseerabad police station of Rawalpindi, the Motorway Police said.

Today, the police said they have arrested the woman form Islamabad while further investigation was underway.