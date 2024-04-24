27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

Woman who ran over Motorway cop arrested

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: The police on Wednesday arrested a woman, who ran her car over a Motorway police officer at Islamabad Toll Plaza after an altercation, ARY News reported.

The woman was arrested after the video of the incident, which originally occurred in January 1st, went viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation.

The video, recorded by another police officer, shows the woman confronting the officers and expressing frustration over a speeding ticket. The situation escalated when the officer refused to let the woman pass.

She drove her vehicle directly at another policeman who was standing in front of the vehicle. The video shows the officer being thrown onto the bonnet of the car before falling to the ground.

A police car immediately rushed to chase the woman’s car. An FIR was registered against the woman in Naseerabad police station of Rawalpindi, the Motorway Police said.

Today, the police said they have arrested the woman form Islamabad while further investigation was underway.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.