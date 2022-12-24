Sports reporter gets angry over made to cover blizzard, video goes viral

It is not an easy job to be a news reporter when it comes to letting people know about happenings which is not their expertise.

Such was the case in the United States when sports journalist Mark Woodley expressed his displeasure over covering a blizzard instead as every sporting event was cancelled.

Mark Woodley shared the video of him getting annoyed by the second and not hiding his feeling about his work.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

“I usually do sports, everything is cancelled here for the next couple of days. So what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same?” Woodley said.

He added: “I’m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long, and generally on those shows I am inside. This is a really long show, so tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.”

The journalist asked whether he could return to his regular because he was sure the management added an extra hour just because somebody liked torturing him.

