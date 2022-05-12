Viral: Street fight ending in MMA style hand shake confuses netizens

A recent video of two drivers fighting in the middle of the road before shaking hands and driving off peacefully like an MMA style fight has confused netizens.

The confusing video has gathered over 4.9 million views on Twitter.

The video shows two young boys fighting right in the middle of the road in an undescribed location. Both the boys can be seen punching and kicking each other but the fight ends abruptly leaving the viewers confused.

Both the boys suddenly end the fight and pick up their belonging that had fallen on the road. The boys then do an MMA style handshake before driving off peacefully.

The boys then drive off as the signal in front of them turns green.

Watch the viral video:

People have shown different kinds of views on the viral and confusing video of the street fight. One user said, “What just happened? Lol!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Another one said, “This was probably the weirdest shit I’ve seen today.”

A third user was amazed and wrote, “Wait what??? 😂😂😂

Did I miss the opening part? 😅.”

