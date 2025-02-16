VIDEO: Student paraglides to exam venue, skips traffic

A student from Maharashtra, India, made the bold and creative decision to paraglide and bypass the heavy traffic to reach his exam location on time as the incident video went viral.

When Samarth Mahangade, a student from Pasarani village in Wai taluka, Satara district, realized he would be stuck in traffic with only 15 to 20 minutes before his test, he decided to take this bold approach.

Samarth chose to paraglide straight to his college since he didn’t have much time and couldn’t find a clear path through the traffic on the Wai-Panchgani route.

A video, showing student paragliding, and his college bag in tow, has gone viral on social media. Viewers were astounded and delighted by his fast thinking when he made a flawless landing close to his exam site.

According to media sources, Samarth received assistance from adventure sports specialist Govind Yewale and his crew from GP Adventure in Panchgani in securely implementing this high-altitude solution.

The video, which was posted by the Instagram account “Insta_Satara,” has received a lot of attention. Some people have praised Samarth’s creativity, while others have made fun of this really clever test trick.

Samarth was able to get to his destination on time thanks to Govind Yewale and his team’s experience in ensuring a safe fly over the congested area.

Although Satara, which is well-known for its natural beauty, is already a well-liked paragliding destination, this surprising use of the sport has undoubtedly drawn notice as a creative method to avoid traffic and get to a test.