Sumbul Iqbal rings in birthday in style; pictures, videos go viral

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan took social media by storm with her stunning pictures and videos from the birthday shoot.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan, who celebrates her birthday on August 30 every year, rang in her 33rd birthday in style on Wednesday. Sharing several pictures from her birthday shoot on Instagram, the celebrity acknowledged her fans and loved ones for the heartfelt wishes.

“I just wanted to take a moment and say “Thank you” to everyone for all of the birthday wishes. It means a lot to me that you all took time from your busy lives, to wish me a Happy Birthday,” she wrote with the 10-picture gallery.

“I feel very blessed to have each and every one of you as my friends family and fans.”

For her special day, Khan looked every bit gorgeous in a solid black midi dress, enhanced with printed accents. She styled the chic look simply with white strappy heels and a pair of hoops, to compliment the birthday glam.

The viral posts received love and tons of wishes from her millions of followers including the showbiz fraternity.

On the work front, Khan has proved herself as one of the most diverse actors in the showbiz industry thanks to her stellar performance in ‘Tumse Mil Kay’, ‘Barfi Laddu’ as well as ‘Main Hari Piya’, where she played a negative role.

Apart from her prominent work on screen, the celebrity is a social media favourite and frequently takes to her official handles to share glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours with millions of her followers.

