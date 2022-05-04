Viral: Super mom saves son from drowning in swimming pool

A video has gone viral on social media which showed a super mom saving her son from drowning in the swimming pool within a split second.

The video showed the incredible moment a mother took a split second to act for saving her son who jumped into the swimming pool.

The video was shared by @TheFigen on Twitter which garnered over 479.5k views and 14.5k likes so far.

It showed the boy standing at the edge of a swimming pool’s deep end and plunging straight in but he was pulled out by her mother with one hand on his T-shirt before he submerges in the pool.

