VIRAL: Surfer rescues lifeguard amid crashing waves

An inspirational video of a lifeguard being saved by a surfer in Brazil is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video was shared by news agency Good News Movement on Twitter. We can see the ocean currents dragging the lifeguard as he tries to get to the rocky shore for safety. The surfer Renan Souza comes to the lifeguard’s aid and saves him from the waves.

“This lifeguard entered the water to assist in a rescue during a boogie board tournament but after completing the rescue, he ended up being dragged by current & could not exit water. Surfer Renan Souza went down the rocks & jumped in water to rescue lifeguard,” the tweet read.

The surfer, speaking with the news agency, said the lifeguard was going to die.

“The guy was going to die. My heart burned. It really burned,” said Renan. After grabbing lifeguard, Renan paddled them out of harms way to deeper water & out of the way of the crashing waves. Helicopter completed the rescue & the lifeguard was taken to the hospital with bruises. — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) April 19, 2022

The users of the micro-blogging social media application have called him a hero. Here are some of the heartwarming comments:

That is terrifying to watch. Bravo! And brave! — Tamara Berg (@TamaraBerg) April 19, 2022

Lifeguards do amazing work. Surfers often help them out. Amazing bravery by both leads to many lives saved . Well done to 2 everyday heroes bravo 👏 in such challenging conditions. ❤️and appreciation to both of you. — jenny wren (@twintrekking) April 20, 2022

A hero rescuing another hero https://t.co/ndTWAtn0NZ — Christian Figueroa (@ChristianFigs) April 19, 2022

The heroic and inspirational video has won the hearts of the netizens. Lifeguards are a source of inspiration for the people but sometimes they need help as well.

