‘Andhadhun 2’: Suryakumar Yadav trolled over World Cup final performance

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is being harshly trolled after the picture of him with star Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana went viral on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana met Suryakumar Yadav and shared a picture of their interaction on his X, formerly Twitter, profile. He wished a speedy recovery to the cricketer who had injured his ankle while fielding during his team’s tour of South Africa.

“Great bumping into you SKY! Wishing you a speedy recovery bro,” the actor wrote.

Great bumping into you SKY! 🩶🇮🇳

Wishing you a speedy recovery bro. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/MiRu1bXZ1K — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 23, 2023

However, fans trolled Suryakumar Yadav for his dismal batting performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

They hilariously called for Bollywood producers to film ‘Andhadhun 2‘ with plot following Suryakumar Yadav’s character pretending to be an ODI batter.

It is pertinent to mention that Suryakumar Yadav, who is the number one T20I batter, was lambasted by former cricketers, experts and fans for his slow approach in the final against Australia.

He scored 18 runs from 28 balls with a boundary to his name before getting caught out by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis off pacer Josh Hazlewood’s bowling.