Swara Bhasker marries Fahad Ahmed; pictures, video go viral

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed and the wedding pictures and video are going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video showed Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed posing for the pictures and clips after registering their marriage in court. It ended with them getting into their car.

In the video, a person can be heard telling the couple that they surprised everyone by tyring the knot. Fahad Ahmeed, in his reply, said the official ceremony will happen in March.

Swara Bhasker added: “Picture abhi baaki hai (There is still more to come)”.

Abhi shaadi March mein honi hai sir!” says Swara Bhaskar’s fiancé and political activist Fahad Ahmad… the jodi has already registered their wedding in court! #cranchmedia pic.twitter.com/LAGW3qkTup — Cranch Media (@cranch_official) February 16, 2023

Moreover, the pictures of their union made rounds on social media.

They registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Their wedding will take place in Delhi in March.

The actor got acquainted with her husband at a rally in 2020. They attended protests and spoke about social issues.

Read More – Swara Bhasker receives death threat after Salman Khan

The actor shared a video which was a collection of the lovely pictures on her social media accounts. The ‘Veere Di Wedding‘ actor tweeted it was a love marriage.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

“Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along,” he said. “We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

“Welcome to my heart Fahad Ahmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿”

Comments