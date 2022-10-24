Syra Yousuf’s latest video goes viral

Actor Syra Yousuf’s latest video is going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral video got thousands of the likes from the application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palwasha Yousuf (@palwashayousuf)

The veteran star is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She has millions of Instagram followers. She uses the platform to share pictures and video of her personal and professional lives.

Earlier, she posted a stunning picture of her in a black shirt with blue jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

The actor, who has worked in a music channel as a video jockey (VJ), is one of the most versatile celebrities in the entertainment industry. Her performances in superhit ARY Digital serial Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay and film Ho Mann Jahaan.

Previously, Syra Yousuf said she refused to work in a Hollywood film because she got an offer to play the role of a bold character.

She married fellow celebrity Shehroz Sabzwari in 2012. They welcomed daughter Nooreh Shehroz in 2014.

The celebrity couple separated in 2019 and their divorce was confirmed the following year. The Dil-e-Veeran star tied the knot with Sadaf Kanwal. The duo are parents to daughter Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.

