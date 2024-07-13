Syra Yousuf wins the internet with new vacation pictures

Showbiz A-lister Syra Yousuf breaks the internet with her latest set of pictures from her trip to Dubai, UAE.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Syra Yousuf treated her 1.9 million followers with some recent pictures from a beach outing during her latest trip to Dubai.

The three-photo gallery, captioned simply with “Purple feels,” and a purple heart emoji, sees Yousuf resting by the beach, as she enjoys a calm and serene moment, in front of Dubai’s mega wheel, while a following slide was an elevator mirror selfie of the actor, reminiscence of her VJ-ing days. She added the song ‘World’, by Indie artist Zeph, in the background of the post.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the pictures with likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

