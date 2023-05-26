Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Miss India’ video goes viral!

An old video of Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu from her ‘Miss India’ days in 2008 has surfaced on the internet.

A throwback video of 20–something-year-old Taapsee Pannu was shared by a pageant page on Instagram when being a student in Delhi, she participated in the Miss India competition to fulfil her mother’s wish.

Dressed in a pink dress for her ramp walk, she said via the voiceover, “This pageant has been a dream, more than mine, it is my mother’s. She could not make it, so I am here to fulfil her dream today.”

“It has been long since India has won an international crown, Miss World or Miss Universe. I think I can get it back,” Pannu can be heard further in the clip, which also sees the divas, Zeenat Aman and Tabu, probably as the judges.

Reacting to the video, a social user wrote, “Miss India hai ya Mr India competition hai,” while another joked, “Thank God she didn’t win with that walk.”

“I had the same expression as Tabu’s,” a comment read on the Instagram post.

“Is that only me thinking she is walking like a man .?! No aura, charm nothing,” a fourth remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that although the actor couldn’t win the title, she was among the Top 28 and bagged Miss Fresh Face and Miss Beautiful Skin in the competition.

On the film front, Taapsee Pannu has her hands full with ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’, ‘Dunki’ and ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’, in addition to two Tamil titles in the kitty.