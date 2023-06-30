Taiwan restaurant’s ‘Godzilla Ramen’ dish shocks social media

Some restaurants have gained worldwide attention for serving shocking dishes and a Taiwanese restaurant gained notoriety for its bizarre ramen dish.

Nu Wu Mao Kuei restaurant has gone viral for serving a bowl of ramen noodles with a crocodile leg. The dish is being called ‘Godzilla Ramen’ because of the unusual food combination.

They shared videos of the ‘Godzilla Ramen’, which is only available on pre-order, on Facebook. A clip showed the woman eating the dish. She set the crocodile leg aside and devoured the ramen noodles and other ingredients in the bowl.

She ate the crocodile leg at the end.

Those who don’t want to have the crocodile leg can eat ramen noodles with different sauces. Eggs, baby corn, and bamboo shoots are also used as toppings.

Apart from crocodile leg, customers can get their dish served with unusual toppings eggs, baby corns and bamboo shoots.

Each bowl is priced at 1,500 New Taiwan dollars (PKR13,793).

We have seen weird kinds of food and culinary creations and dishes. Some of them have become a sensation and others have made it into the news for the wrong reasons.

The concept of pineapple over pizza is still a heated discussion.

Similarly, a Malaysian restaurant has baffled foodies by serving papads as “Asian nachos” as a snack. It started when Twitter user Samantha posted a picture of the item that was on the Kuala Lumpur restaurant Snitch By The Thieves.

A culinary crime has been committed pic.twitter.com/owYQoILSnk — samantha (@NaanSamantha) January 22, 2023

The Twitter user said the eatery had committed a “culinary crime” by the food concept.