Tanya Hussain turns heads with elegant pictures

The latest pictures of prolific actor Tanya Hussain are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures showed her posing for the camera in a sky-blue kurta. Her latest clicks got her thousands of likes from Instagrammers.

Tanya Hussain continues to share pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings. The clicks of her in a glittery top with pants.

Moreover, she shared pictures of her character Anum from her serial ‘Betiyaan‘.

Tanya Hussain, who won hearts with her portrayal of Anum in ARY Digital’s ‘Betiyaan‘, returned as Ramsha in the ongoing serial, which is about the societal issue of treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings.

She plays an entirely different character in the play starring Arez Ahmed and Fatima Effendi. Her plans to get closer to Faizan (Arez Ahmed) for his money and wealth become successful.

