Viral: Teacher filmed slapping, banging student’s head on the wall

A school teacher in Indiana was banned from the premises after CCTV footage showed him slapping a student last week.

In a viral video, Jimtown High School teacher named Mike Hosinski can be seen delivering an open-handed slap to a student on Friday, causing the student’s head to hit the wall, after confronting him about a hoodie, Baugo Community Schools said in a press release published by NBC affiliate WNDU.

The school administration said the student suffered visible injuries and required medical attention. The staff reportedly contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The teacher had put in notice that he was retiring in June after almost 40 years on the job. On Monday, the Baugo school board voted unanimously to approve his early retirement — meaning he will receive full benefits and a pension, and has been reported to the Indiana Department of Education.

During Monday’s school board meeting, several parents blamed the incident on a lack of resources for teachers experiencing disciplinary issues with students.

The father of the child said that legal action may be forthcoming.

Comments