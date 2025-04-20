Tempo traveller crashes into plane

In a shocking viral incident, a tempo traveller had a collision with a stationary IndiGo aircraft at Kempe Gowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on April 18.

The aircraft was parked at Alpha Parking Bay 71 and had been grounded since 2022 for engine repairs when a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency collided with its undercarriage.

According to reports, the vehicle’s driver fell asleep while operating the tempo traveller deployed by Globe Ground India.

The viral accident happened as the driver was transporting airline staff, and he only found out about the collision after the vehicle had hit the aircraft.

IndiGo Airlines confirmed the driver’s negligence that caused the incident. The top portion of the vehicle was badly damaged, and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Fortunately, at the time of the collision, no passengers or crew were onboard the aircraft.

Viral Incident on Social Media

Images of the tempo traveller’s damaged roof and the aircraft’s undercarriage have gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about airport safety protocols.

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) guaranteed that all essential safety measures were followed, and an examination is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This viral incident has raised fears about ground handling safety at major airports, prompting authorities to review operational protocols to ensure such accidents do not recur.

Road safety depends on responsible driving, and even a small act of negligence can have tragic effects. Vigilance, adherence to laws, and consideration for others on the road are crucial in preventing such accidents.

Earlier, a shocking road accident which went viral happened in the Chargawan area of Jabalpur when a Scorpio SUV carrying six passengers got out of control and dashed off a bridge into the Somvati River.

The crash caused four individuals dead on the spot, while two others became victims of critical injuries.