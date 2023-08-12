27.9 C
Terrifying creature with 20 arms found in Antarctica

Web Desk
By Web Desk
In a terrifying incident that went viral online, a scary Alien-like creature with 20 arms was found in Antarctica. 

Recently, scientists have discovered a creature in the ocean near Antarctica, and it looks a bit like a jellyfish, only without the main round bit. It’s all tentacles, some of which are feathery, while others are bumpy.

As if that wasn’t enough, the smaller tentacle-like strings attached to the base of the creature also feature tiny claws, which allow it to hold on to the bottom of the sea floor.

The creature can measure up to eight inches long and uses its longer ‘arms’ to help with its mobility as it scuttles through the ocean.

The creature is named ‘Antarctic strawberry feather star’ which is a simple, easier to pronounce name for the new species that has been formally dubbed Promachocrinus fragarius.

Earlier, a shocking incident was reported from a Caribbean island, Puerto Rico, where a USO “unidentified submerged object” or “unidentified submarine object” was spotted by a group of fishermen.

The video emerged on social media platform, where a group of fishermen off the coast of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, spotted this particular USO, adding an underwater element to the mysterious phenomenon.

