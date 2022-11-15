Horrific video: Tesla car crashes into vehicles after driver loses control

A graphic video of an out-of-control Tesla car crashing into vehicles and killing two people is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The scary incident happened in China’s southern province of Guangdong.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The viral video on the micro-blogging application Twitter showed the car going out of control after its driver pulled over to the side of the road for stopping it.

The car, instead of coming to a stop, went on a scary and high-speed ride. It knocked over a cyclist and crashed into several vehicles before stopping. Two people, including a schoolgirl, were killed.

This video of a Tesla trying to park and instead taking off at high speed, killing two people seems to keep getting deleted, weird!

pic.twitter.com/SGEcZcx6Zq — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 13, 2022

Tesla told the foreign news agency Reuters it would cooperate with the authority to find the “truth behind this accident”. They warned people from hearing about any rumours regarding the incident.

Related – Tesla car caught fire while owner was driving, lawyer says

A Chinese news agency reported that a member of the driver’s family said that the victim found issues with the brake pedal as he was about to pull over in front of his family store.

Tesla, in their response, said the videos showed that the car’s brake lights were not on when the vehicle was speeding. The company added that the driver did not apply brakes during the breakneck journey.

Comments