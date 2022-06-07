Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Netflix releases teaser of thriller show The Midnight Club

Netflix released the teaser of its upcoming thriller web show The Midnight Club and it is going viral on social media platforms. 

The Midnight Club, which will stream on October 7 this year, is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. 

“To those before. To those after. To us now. And to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here but not here,” the tweet read. 

The show revolves around eight terminally ill members of a club, living in a mysterious manor, meeting each night at midnight to tell sinister stories and search for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.

Here’s how social media reacted to it.

The cast includes Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, with Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm)

Mike Flanagan (The Haunting series and Midnight Mass) and Michael Fimognari have co-directed the thriller. The former has also co-written the project with Leah Fong. 

Moreover, the duo co-produced the show with Adam Fasullo and Trevor Macy. 

