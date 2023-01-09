Thief dances after robbing store, video goes viral

A video of a thief dancing after robbing a shop is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Instagram user swatic12 shared the viral video. It showed the thief dancing and chewing gutka after knowing that he had stolen sufficient money and documents in a shop in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.

The robbery left the shop owner shocked. After coming to the store, he found the locks were broken and the money and documents missing.

He informed the police about the burglary. During the investigation, they checked the CCTV footage, where they saw the recording of the thief dancing.

However, his happiness did not last for long as he realized that there was a CCTV camera recording the whole incident.

It is not the first time that robbers have danced after looting valuables and equipment from shops. Earlier, A security camera video that showed a thief dancing at a store he robbed went viral.

The clip surfaced from a small town named Chandauli in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. The robbery took place close to the house of a Police superintendent.

A thief robbed a hardware shop and started dancing. He made his way out of the shop without breaking a sweat.

The “dancing thief” reportedly went away cash INR 6,000 in cash and goods worth thousands.

