VIRAL: Thief takes a break during burglary to cook khichdi, gets arrested

Indian police arrested a burglar who stopped his robbery to cook khichdi in the home that he had broken into.

Assam Police took to Twitter for sharing the funny incident about the ‘cereal burglar’. They said that cooking food, during a robbery, can be dangerous to the criminals’ health.

The strange yet funny incident took place in Guwahati city.

“The curious case of a cereal burglar!” the social media post read. “Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being.”

“The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals,” the police added.

The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals. pic.twitter.com/ehLKIgqcZr — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 11, 2022

Here’s what netizens had to say.

Why Khichri? He could have gone for a much more easier recipe, very nutrition concerned burglar 😄😄 — Arundhati Dutta Choudh (@choudh_dutta) January 12, 2022

@HardiSpeaks Hahaha pls send him to us he needs food more than anything. We will teach him sewa and try to feed him also. Not the type hot food is associated with police.👌🙏 — P P SINGH, GUWAHATI (@dilgir) January 11, 2022

From Burglary to Cutlery. — Fellow Citizen (@Apna_Aadmi) January 12, 2022

Earlier, a burglar in Thailand ended up in prison after he was caught red-handed in a sleepy state.

The robber named Athit Kin Khunthud – hailing from the Phetchabun province – had entered the home to steal valuables but got tired and decided to sleep on a bed only to be woken up later by the police.

He was asking around the area to find a house to rob.

