Viral: Thief with ‘Spiderman’ moves robs house full of people

NEW DELHI: A thief seems to have taken inspiration from Marvel’s character ‘Spiderman’ climbed onto the balcony of a house in India’s New Delhi and committed robbery.

According to Indian media, the accused escaped very swiftly with a gold chain, ring and mobile phone. The robbery took place on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1.

In the CCTV footage, the thief can be seen climbing atop a car parked outside the house and then entered into the house with the help of electricity wires in ‘Spiderman-style’. He was then seen escaping through the gate.

The thief committed the crime when there were seven to eight people present in the house. Surendar Singh, the owner of the house, said that the thief was seen outside his house at around 2.17 am.

“He was in the house for half an hour. There were seven to eight people in the home. My cupboard was unlocked and he took from it a gold chain, a ring and a mobile. We hvae informed the police about the incident,” he told an Indian news agency. An FIR has also been registered based on the complaint of the victim.

