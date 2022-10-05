Thief fails in attempt to steal bike by talking to owner, video goes viral

A video of a thief’s fail attempt to steal a bike just by talking to its owner is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the criminal pushing the motorbike. The owner, on the other hand, showed quick thinking and started chasing the thief with his buddy.

The bike owner, who filmed his interaction with the thief, caught up with him and asked him when he purchased the motorcycle. The criminal said he bought it two weeks ago.

The bike owner asked the thief to tell the registration number of the two-wheeler without look at the license plate.

The thief glanced at the license plate but the man told him the registration number without looking anywhere. He asked the thief to ask him how he knew the number. When he said how, the man told him it was his bike.

The video has thousands of likes and amusing comments from Instagram users.

There are countless stories of thieves’ strange and amusing ways to steal valuables from people.

A security camera video went viral across social media platforms which showed a thief dancing at a store he robbed.

The viral video surfaced from a small town named Chandauli in the Uttar Pradesh state of India. The robber took place close to the house of a Police superintendent.

A thief robbed a hardware shop and started dancing. He made his way out of the shop without breaking a sweat.

The “dancing thief” reportedly went away cash INR 6,000 in cash and goods worth thousands.

