WATCH: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright get digitally de-aged in “Here” trailer

The trailer for TriStar Pictures’ “Here” movie went viral for digitally de-aging Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the drama feature is set to hit heaters on November 15, Variety reported.

The movie is also reuniting “Forrest Gump” costars Hanks and Wright after around 30 years to take them on a time journey.

The film revolves around several families over the course of generations and the changes coming with the passage of time.

In the trailer, the Hollywood star is heard telling Wright, “Time sure does fly, doesn’t it?” as Wright replies, “It sure does.”

The entire filming of “Here” took place in a single location, which becomes the home of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

The trailer shows Hanks inviting Wright to stay over at his home: “You know, if you like, you could spend the rest of the night here.” The actress responds, “I could spend the rest of my life here.”

Along with the “Forrest Gump” stars, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery are also members of the cast.

The script of “Here” is written by Zemeckis with Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name by Richard McGuire.

Reports said that Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are de-aged in “Here” through artificial intelligence (AI).

Reacting to the use of (AI) technology, director Robert Zemeckis said that the film would not work without the two actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves.

“It’s actually never been done before…I think it’s an interesting way to do a meditation on mortality. It taps into the universal theme that everything passes,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming movie is reuniting Hanks, Wright, Roth and Zemeckis who were part of 1994’s Oscar-winning film “Forrest Gump.”

The movie bagged six Academy Awards, including best picture, along with wins for Hanks for best actor, Zemeckis for best director and Roth for best adapted screenplay.