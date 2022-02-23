VIRAL: Train driver stops locomotive for buying kachori packet

A video showing a driver stopping at the train at a crossing in India to buy kachori is viral across social media platforms.

The video shows a man was waiting near train tracks when the vehicle pulled next to him in Alwar city of Rajasthan state. He then gives the kachori packet to the one inside the engine.

The train resumes its journey after the horns blow.

An Indian news agency reported that The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Jaipur started an investigation. It resulted in an indefinite suspension of two train drivers, two gatemen and an instructor.

The railways, in its statement, mentioned that final action would happen after its completion.

It is not the first time that such an incident involving train stops have occurred.

In December last year, a video of an assistant driver of a train stopping the locomotive Kahna Kacha railway station in the Lahore division to fetch yoghurt went viral.

The driver’s actions led to him getting suspended on Railways Minister Azam Swati’s directives.

The video showed a train moving as soon as its driver returned after fetching yoghurt. “He could be seen in the video carrying the yoghurt.

As per the details, it has been identified that an assistant driver of an engine number,5217, stopped a locomotive near Kahna Kacha railway station in the Lahore division to fetch the food item.

