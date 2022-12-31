WATCH: Train rams into trailer truck with driver on seat

In the world of social media there are many viral videos circulating on daily basis some of which are termed as publicity stunts, on the other hand, some of the videos are caught by surveillance cameras or dash cam which grab footage of narrowly escape deaths.

These kinds of videos are typically involved persons or cars that narrowly escaped before either something heavy falls from above or fast, heavy vehicles that pass by without causing harm to the subject.

A viral video surfaced over the social media platform in which the people witnessed and termed it a “miracle”.

The video was most likely captured using a car’s dash cam in which A FedEx truck is seen driving in front of the vehicle on a snow-covered road, and another FedEx truck is seen approaching from the opposite direction.

A fast train bangs into the approaching truck and smashes its way through the container as the driver’s compartment is just over the opposite side of the rail track.

Most likely, snow covered the rail track, making it invisible to the drivers. As it is said, “the difference between life and death is just a fraction of a setting,” it was indeed miraculous and shocking escape from death.

Comments