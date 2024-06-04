VIDEO: Train runs through inferno amid wildfires

Social media users were left stunned after a video of a train racing through an inferno, went viral.

The video recorded from the driver’s cabin showed flames from a surrounding inferno wrapping around the carriage in Russia’s Siberia amid wildfires that have engulf a wide area, a UK media outlet reported.

Huge flames continue to spread from a forest near the Baikal lake for days.

In the viral video, the train was seen running through flames on the Baikal-Amur Mainline known as ‘the other great Siberian railway’ in the mountainous Muysky district.

Reports said that around 30,000 hectares in the Muysky have been caught in the wildfire.

Meanwhile, reports said that the Russian authorities were finding it difficult to contain the wildfire as emergency teams have been deployed in Ukraine amid the months-long war.

The authorities in Russia’s Siberia also restricted people from entering forests across Buryatia.

‘The fire situation in the republic is challenging, and that is why it is not allowed to visit forests,” an official said.

Days earlier, wildfire in Azad Kashmir’s Naar, Kotli forest engulfed the National Park.

The fire destroyed around eight kilometers of the forest as smoke caused breathing problems in the nearby localities.

Fire also broke out in hilly terrain of Karak that could destroy trees, precious shrubs and wildlife in woods.