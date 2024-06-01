Wildfire in Azad Kashmir’s Kotli engulfs National Park

KOTLI: The wildfire in Azad Kashmir’s Naar, Kotli forest has engulfed the National Park but without any relief operation to extinguish it after 24 hours passed.

The fire has destroyed around eight kilometers of the forest as smoke causes breathing problems in the nearby localities.

Area residents have alleged that each year forests of Azad Kashmir set on fire, but the administration has failed to take any step to prevent it.

It is to be mentioned here that in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a forest fire could not be extinguished even after five days.

Fire also broke out in hilly terrain of Karak that could destroy trees, precious shrubs and wildlife in woods.

A wildfire again erupted at Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad on Friday due to severe heatwave conditions in the region.

The fire broke out near Kalenjar village, which engulfed the Margalla Hills. Getting the information, CDA officials rushed to the scene to douse the fire.