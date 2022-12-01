Skydance releases trailer of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Skydance released the trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and it is going viral.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” tells the story of Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons joining the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. It is the seventh instalment of the live-action “Transformers” film series and a sequel to Bumblebee.

The film is expected to release on June 9 next year.

The cast of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” features Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tober Nwigew playing the human characters Noha, Elena and Reek.

As far as the voice cast is concerned, Peter Cullen has done the voiceover from protagonist Optimus Prime whereas Peter Davidson voiced Mirage.

Liza Koshy, Crito Fernandez, John DiMaggio, Ron Perlamn, Michelle Yeoh have done the voiceover for Arcee, Wheeljack, Stratosphere, Optimus Primal and Airazor.

Steven Caple Jr. has directed the film whose story is written by Joby Harold. The latter has written the screenplay with Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber.

Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Duncan Henderson and Mark Vahradian are the producers.

Valerii An, David Ellison, Bradley J. Fischer, Dana Goldberg, Brian Goldner, Don Granger, Brian Oliver and Steven Spielberg are the executive producers.

