WATCH: Twins imitate Randy Orton’s finisher ‘RKO’ to perfection

A video of two men imitating World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Randy Orton performing his finishing move the “RKO” on different superstars is going viral.

Haroon Twins posted a video of them imitating Randy Orton hitting the RKO on fellow Christian, Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, Evan Bourne, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and others on each other on their Instagram account.

In the caption, they wrote that the “Viper” would be proud of them.

Social media praised the duo for their reenactment with their comments. A user asked them why they are not working with WWE. A second user stated, “The WWE need you guys so bad!!”

A third stated, “You two are the best 👏👏 but there is only one Legend Killer Randy Orton 🔥”

Haroon Twins have uploaded countless videos of them performing WWE moves on each other.

WWE reminds the audience to not perform the moves at home, school or everywhere in every show.

The sports entertainment company said the people should leave the maneuvres to the “professionals.