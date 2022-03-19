Viral: Two brothers found alive from Amazon rainforest after 4 weeks

Two young brothers aged seven and nine were miraculously found alive from Amazon rainforest after getting lost for more than four weeks.

The incident occurred in Brazil’s Amazonas state, where two brothers went to find small birds and then lost the track to return to their home.

After they failed to come home the authorities began a wide search of the Amazon rainforest in the country’s northwest – but called it off on February 26.

Vídeo mostra crianças resgatadas sob comoção e aplausos no interior do AM pic.twitter.com/d9jgyi9glk — AM POST (@portalampost) March 16, 2022



However, lucky for them that that a tree cutter found them four miles away from their home after he heard screams of one of the boys.

The man found the two boys lying on the rainforest floor, hungry and painfully thin, with skin abrasions. They told their parents they had eaten nothing while lost and had survived only by drinking rainwater.

While speaking to local media, the father of the children said that he was thrilled when he saw his children and was further taken aback by the size of the crowd who came to see his boys’ safe arrival.

Read More: DEFORESTATION OF BRAZILIAN AMAZON HITS RECORD IN APRIL

The tree cutter found the two boys lying on the rainforest floor, both in severe condition.

The two were then rushed to hospital in nearby Manicoré, where they were treated for severe malnutrition, dehydration and skin abrasions.

Comments