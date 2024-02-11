19.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 12, 2024
WATCH: Two injured over resisting robbery attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: Two individuals including a kid were injured over resisting a robbery attempt in the North Nazimabad area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged showing two bandits on a motorbike trying to stop the citizen leaving on his bike along with a kid after withdrawing cash from the ATM located at North Nazimabad Block ‘N’.

The individual resisted the robbery attempt, attempting to escape, but unfortunately succumbed to a gunshot fired by the robber.

However, the robbers after injuring the citizens managed to flee the scene.

