WATCH: Umpires hold players back to avoid clash in Zim-Ire T20I

Zimbabwe’s Cricket Team Captain Sikandar Raza was involved in an angry exchange with Ireland’s left-arm seamer Josh Little and Curtis Campher during their first T20I in Harare on December 7.

Zimbabwe decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the first of the three T20Is and restricted Ireland to 147 with the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs with none of the batters reaching 40.

Sikandar Raza picked conceded 29 runs, took three wickets in his four overs, and was backed by his seamers Blessing Muzarabani (2-24) and Richard Ngarava (2-23).

While chasing the 147 score, Zimbabwe lost two early wickets on 21 runs forcing the captain to come out to bat at No.4 from 3.5 overs. Despite getting little to no support from the rest of the batters, Sikandar Raza played an anchored innings and sailed his team to the victory.

However, after the fifth ball of the 13th over, bowled by left-arm seamer Josh Little, Raza got into an argument with the bowler. Just as Little started going back to his mark, Curtis Campher, fielding in the in-field, joined in.

The Zimbabwe captain can be seen aggressively approaching Campher and making gestures with his bat and hand. In order to control the situation, the umpire then had to force both players to stay back.

Raza was eventually dismissed in the 19th over for 65 off 42 balls. He was the eighth wicket to fall. With Zimbabwe needing two off the last ball, the Irish wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker fumbled the ball behind the stumps allowing the hosts to scamper back for two byes and seal a dramatic victory.

Watch Sikandar Raza have an animated exchange with Josh Little and Curtis Campher: