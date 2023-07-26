Urvashi Rautela followed Naseem Shah to Sri Lanka?

Social media users poked fun at Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela after she arrived in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is playing a Test series against the hosts.

The drama began when the celebrity posted a picture of her arrival in Sri Lanka.

It was enough for social media to link her arrival to Naseem Shah playing in the country. Here is what they said.

Urvashi Rautela in Colombo 🧐🧐 please jan chhod do hmary ladky ki 🙏

Naseem Shah bro bach k rehna is sy aur game pr hi focus krna 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ir5caqjbpO — Ch Ali (@AliMustafaTarar) July 24, 2023

Finally we got the reason😭. pic.twitter.com/VWPOrpzc7B — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) July 24, 2023

I was wondering why Naseem Shah was Bowling this well today😂💯. #NaseemShah #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/UxwreobTHH — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 24, 2023

urvashi arrives in sri lanka naseem shah’s performance: pic.twitter.com/7ugR9oO0bo — عثمان (@usmssss) July 24, 2023

The Urvashi Rautela-Naseem Shah drama began when she posted a clip that was a screen recording from the Asia Cup 2022 fixture between Pakistan and India in Dubai.

The first frame of the edited video showed the fast bowler smiling. The second frame showed Urvashi Rautela returning the smile. The clip ended with them smiling at each other.

Naseem Shah, talking about the video, said he does not know who or what Urvashi Rautela is. The fast bowler said he was unaware know about it.

“I don’t know about it as such,” he said. “I perform on the field and people send such videos. I have no idea about it. I am thankful to those who watch matches in the stadiums. I like it when they come and cheer for whomever they like.

“I am not something special and there is nothing special about me. But I am thankful to Almighty Allah that people like me.”

It turned out that Urvashi Rautela was one of his Instagram followers too. She unfollowed him following his remarks about her.