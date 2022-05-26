Urvashi Rautela trolled over Leonardo DiCaprio claim

Netizens are trolling Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela for her claims of being complimented by Hollywood’s Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2022.

The Singh Saab the Great actor, speaking with an India-based news agency, said she was lost for words after she got praise from The Revenant star.

“I was freaking out and falling short of words after receiving compliments from Leonardo DiCaprio,” she said as quoted by the foreign news agency. “I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes. At the same time I was blushing too.”

Urvashi Rautela said it was a dream come true for her.

“He also appreciated me as a very talented actress. I was waking up pinching myself,” she said.

She added: “Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming about the sweet moment? I think it just shows how even the younger actors want to be out there and inspires young actors to keep going, that’s my memory of meeting him.”

However, netizens starting making fun of her statements on Twitter. Here’s what they said.

i really admire Urvashi Rautela because she don’t care that she lying she just be lying https://t.co/8jmnoqDjIf — myth.of.sissypuss 🌈 (@mythofsissypuss) May 26, 2022

leo is not even at cannes??? maybe news sites need to report that too https://t.co/4pyERFpDHe — जोखिम trier (@MrNarci) May 26, 2022

What is this information? pic.twitter.com/3ffAwrXFiA — Neeraj Singh (@Ghorfilmy) May 26, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most celebrated actor of all time. The actor and producer has proved his mettle in biopics and period films.

He has numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards to his name.

