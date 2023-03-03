Ushna Shah plays golf at her valima, video goes viral

The video of actress Ushna Shah playing golf at her valima is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The video showed Ushna Shah asking golfer-husband Hamza Amin to help her hit it. He refuses to do so. She hit the shot and got a high-five from her smiling spouse.

The actress received applause from the guests to.

The nikkah ceremony of Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin happened on February 27. The photos of the newly-wed couple went viral on social media, showing Shah in her bridal dress.

Showbiz celebrities attended the wedding.

On the professional front, her portrayal of Ayesha Basit Khan, the wife of protagonist Basit Salman Khan (Feroze Khan), in the superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Habs‘ was praised in particular.

The cast also featured Ayesha Omar, Dania Enwer, Janice Tessa, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, Imran Aslam and others.

Aliya Makdoom wrote and Mushaddiq Malek directed the show.

Ushna Shah has cemented her name with her captivating performances in her serials. The actor can play the roles of both protagonist and antagonist to perfection.

She has starred in several superhit dramas with ‘Ab Kar Meri Rafugari‘, ‘Lashkara‘, ‘Balaa‘, ‘Cheekh‘, ‘Help Me Durdana‘, ‘Bewafa‘ and ‘Habs‘ being some of them.

