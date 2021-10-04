Viral video: Air India plane stuck under overbridge in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A video showing an Air India plane stuck under a foot overbridge in New Delhi is going viral on social media.

The incident took place on the Delhi-Gurgaon highway near the Indian capital’s IGI airport, according to reports.

The clip shows the scrapped Air India plane stuck mid-way, as half its body crossed underneath the foot overbridge while the other half got stuck.

Shortly after the video of the aircraft stuck under the bridge went viral, the airline said there were no reports of any mishap and that it was a scrapped plane.

The plane was being transported by its new owner who purchased it from the airline.

“This is an old, scrapped aircraft which has already been sold off by us. There is no additional information as it involves the person to whom it has been sold off,” The Times of India quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

The official further said, “The aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport’s fleet… it is being transported without any wings. It appears to be a scrapped plane and the driver may have made a judgment of error while transporting it.”

