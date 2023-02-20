Viral video: Ali Zafar hosts legendary Javed Akhtar in Lahore

Singer Ali Zafar and his wife Ayesha Fazli hosted India’s legendary poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar in Lahore, on Sunday.

Indian veteran was in Lahore, Pakistan over the weekend to attend the 7th edition of the International Faiz festival in the city, the event held annually in memory of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, to promote Urdu poetry, music, literature, and drama, in addition to human rights in the country.

After the festival, Akhtar was spotted at an evening full of celebrities, poetry and music, hosted by the ‘Jhoom’ singer and family.

Several videos from the starry evening in Lahore are viral on social media and prove how good of a host the singer was last night. The clips surfaced online see the two jamming on to some nostalgic Bollywood numbers while the veteran also recreated some iconic dialogues with the guests.

It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected. https://t.co/08lnMT2b6o — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 20, 2023

Zafar himself posted one of the clips on his Insta feed where he dedicated the popular ‘Ek Ladki ko Dekha’ from ‘1942: A love Story’, penned by Javed Akhtar, to his better half. “The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @jaduakhtar sahab in front of him for the love of my life,” he captioned the video.

