Amar Khan aces Govinda’s pop classic AGAIN: Watch video

Yet another dance video of showbiz actor Amar Khan is viral on social media as the starlet has stunned netizens with her perfect moves on the iconic number of Bollywood veteran Govinda.

The ‘Baddua’ actor won social media with her killer dance moves in the latest video shared on the video-sharing social platform, TikTok. Khan along with a TikToker and background dancer, Faizi Jutt shook a leg on the pop classic, ‘Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Khudgarz’ (1987).

The choreography, originally performed by acclaimed dancer-actor, Govinda with yesteryear star Neelam Kothari, was perfected to the T, by Khan and the fellow dancer.

The viral clip was watched by millions of social users and received numerous compliments for Khan and her impeccable moves.

Have a look at what all social users said about the performance. Amar Khan boasts over a million followers on her official Instagram handle, where she often shares pictures and videos of her photoshoots, projects’ BTS and entertaining dance reels in addition to glimpses of exotic trips.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has proved her acting mettle on a number of superhit projects with ‘Baddua’ being one of them. Moreover, the model-turned-actor is also a graduate in film-making and has writing credits for several short films as well.

