Viral video: Angry hippo scares away lion drinking water

A dramatic video of an aggressive hippo charging at a lion that was drinking water from a water body has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the angry hippopotamus can be seen frightening away a lion who was sipping water from a lake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latest Sightings – Kruger (@latestkruger)



The viral video was shared by a wildlife sightings account, latestkruger on Instagram. The video is captioned, “Angry hippo charges lion drinking her home.”

The video shows the lion drinking water as the hippo suddenly charges at him, scaring it away. The lion runs away from the hippo.

Instagram users were amused by the video.

One user said, “That’s got to be the real king of the jungle…I mean if you have the “king” running away like that.” Another wrote, “The walk back, like she just won a medal.” Yet another added, “He just wanted to remind them who’s boss.”

The viral Instagram reel video has collected over 9,000 views since being posted on a social media platform.

Comments