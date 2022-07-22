Viral video: Baby elephants play on road at night

Seeing children playing is an adorable sight, but have you seen babies of giant animals playing? Here we will show you baby elephants that were spotted playing together in the middle of a road. The video is going viral on social media.

The video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu captioned: “While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play.”

While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play ❤️#elephants vc – a forward pic.twitter.com/KANRlbcDoQ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 18, 2022

The viral video has received over 38k views and 1,800 likes so far.

The clip shows a group of adult elephants foraging and searching for food near a road in the middle of the night. While they grazed, their offspring can be seen playing with each other in the middle of the road. The way the baby elephants playfully wrestle each and tangle their trunks is just way too cute.

