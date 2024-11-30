WATCH: Ball boy pulls off ‘WWE move’ on Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, currently participating in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, narrowly escaped injury when a ball boy inadvertently caused him to tumble over the advertising boards.

During a match featuring Du Plessis’ team, Morrison Samp Army, against the Delhi Bulls, the Bulls were in pursuit of 113 runs within their designated 10 overs.

Tim David struck a shot off Isuru Udana towards extra cover, prompting Du Plessis to sprint after the ball. Unfortunately, he was unable to prevent it from crossing the boundary. A ball boy, eagerly anticipating the ball’s arrival, inadvertently obstructed Du Plessis, whose forward momentum was directed towards the boundary boards.

As Du Plessis attempted to leap over the ball boy to avoid a collision, the boy unexpectedly stood up, resulting in a WWE-style suplex that sent Du Plessis over the boundary boards.

Fortunately, Du Plessis managed to avoid landing on the hoardings and fell safely on the other side. He appeared momentarily stunned as staff rushed to his aid, displaying a hint of frustration towards the ball boy for the precarious situation they both faced.

Footage of the incident captures Du Plessis recovering from his fall and, with a look of displeasure directed at the ball boy, returning to the pitch.

WATCH: Phil Salt smashes Gulbadin Naib for five sixes in single over

In the comments section of a video post on the social media platform X, fans expressed their relief at Faf du Plessis’s recovery from a significant injury sustained during a collision with a ball boy. Additionally, several other fans were quick to highlight the WWE-like scenario that unfolded involving the former South African captain at the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024.