Viral video: Biker pulling off wheelie stunt crashes into tanker

Many people attempting dangerous bike stunts have got into serious accidents and even lost their lives. One such man pulled off a wheelie stunt that went horribly wrong.

A video recorded by a person travelling in a car behind a motorbike shows a biker wearing safety gear with a GoPro camera on his helmet. It was a two-way road with no divider between the two sides. The man was seen attempting a wheelie stunt as he drove his motorbike on its rear tyre with the front tyre up in the air.

The man then loses control of the motorbike as he lands back on both his tyres and crashes into a tanker’s tyre on the other side.

Watch the video here:

An Indian IPS officer, Rupin Sharma, shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “Be Safe. Aise Mat Karna. Hero ki Heropanti nikal gayi.”

Since being posted, the video has been viewed more than 3,500 times.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!