Caught on Cam: Bishop among five injured in second Sydney mass stabbing

A Church bishop was among five injured as a viral video showed a man launch a knife attack during live sermon at a church in Australia’s Sydney.

The viral video shows the attacker walking up to the alter where the bishop was giving a sermon in the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney’s Wakeley area, an Australian media outlet reported.

The attacker stabbed the victim multiple times as he fell to the ground while others rushed to save his life by apprehending the knifeman.

The bishop, identified as Mar Mari Emmanuel, was wounded in the face and body in the knife attack as attendees of the ceremony screamed in horror.

The viral video shows worshippers attempting to rescue the bishop, however, the knifeman attacked them resulting in injuries to at least four.

A man in his 50s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s, and a man in his 60s were among the victims of the second assault.

Rescue workers and the local police arrived at the scene and were treating four for lacerations, while one of the injured was rushed to Liverpool Hospital.

Local police said that the suspect was arrested after he attacked the bishop and churchgoers.

New South Wales Police said: “Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries.”

Meanwhile, police said that the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

This was the second knife attack within 48 hours in Australia as six people were stabbed to death in the Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday.