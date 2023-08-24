Horrific video: Boy falls from second-floor balcony in Karachi

A horrific video of a minor boy falling from the second-floor balcony of a building in Karachi emerged on Thursday.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, a two-year-old boy named Shazil miraculously survived major injuries after falling from the gallery of his house in Karachi.

The incident that took place in Karachi’s Buffer Zone was caught on camera.

In a CCTV footage, Shazil can be seen falling from the second-floor gallery of his house.

However, the boy luckily bounced on the internet connection wire near his house and later fell to the ground.

Hearing the hue and cry of women, a man standing in the street rushed towards the minor boy and rescued him. Due to bouncing on the internet wire, the boy received minor head injuries.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED