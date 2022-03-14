Viral video: Bride celebrates marriage with aerial firing

Aerial firing in wedding ceremonies is illegal and have often led to accidental deaths. Despite the ban, the trend still continues to be practised in the subcontinent.

Recently a video has surfaced on the internet where an Indian bride, dressed in a red lehenga, can be seen standing outside the wedding hall and firing gunshots in the air to celebrate her marriage.

In the video, the bride can be seen firing three rounds in the air with a smile on her face. After confidently firing the gunshots, the bride handed over the gun to someone else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepesh Thakur (@deepesh966)

The video garnered over 67,000 likes after it was uploaded on Instagram.

Earlier, in one such incident in India last year, FIR had been lodged against a woman who was seen firing in the air while marking her entry on the stage at her own wedding.

The incident, which happened in Jethwara area of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, came to light when a celebratory firing video went viral on social media.

Comments