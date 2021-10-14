Viral video: Building razed after it tilts due to heavy rains

A four-storey building in India’s Bengaluru was demolished after it tilted due to heavy rains.

The building in Mahalakshmi Layout limits was razed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials after its foundation tilted on Tuesday night.

This is said to be the fourth building collapse incident in the city in a little over two weeks.

Authorities said in a statement that all the people who lived in those houses and those who lived in the surroundings were shifted elsewhere.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished building in Vrushabhavathi ward near Shankar Nag bus stand in Bengaluru, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bTk8dRKuli — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021



Accommodation and food arrangements were made for these families, they added.

Authorities said the building tilted due to heavy rain and poor foundation. No injury or casualty was reported as the municipality was put on alert with the residents evacuated to safety.

The building was one of the 26 structures identified by officials as vulnerable and a notice was sent to them as well.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!