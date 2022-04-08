VIRAL VIDEO: Cargo plane splits in two after crash landing

Netizens were stunned when coming across a viral video of an air crash on the landing strip of an airport in Costa Rica.

A report by a UK-based news agency stated that the scary incident happened at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica. The aircraft, which was to land in Guatemala, suffered a hydraulic failure and called for an emergency landing.

A much clearer version of the crash landing has emerged! Source: Unknown#DHL #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/FCYbgFaW0H — AviationSource (@AvSourceNews) April 7, 2022



The viral video sees the Boeing aircraft land before it goes off runaway and crashes, causing it to break into two. The aircraft reportedly also lost its tail.

Here’s how social media reacted to the scary incident.

Why do they break so easily into two? I’d never understand — Athena (@footballdesi) April 8, 2022

Airbus has a safer safety record. — HonestPointOfView (@point_honest) April 8, 2022

Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, one of the crew members was medically examined.

A Boeing Co spokesperson said the questions will be deferred to the investigators.

Earlier, the world’s largest plane, the Antonov cargo plane, had to make an emergency landing after it suffered a severe engine failure. After taking off, it immediately got into trouble, losing radio contact with the ground.

The aircraft-with 14 people on board- was seen struggling to slow down, which it did after already overshooting the end of the runway by around 700 feet. The aircraft’s nose completely touched the ground and was immersed in the snow after failing to put brakes.

A large part of an engine crashed through the roof of a warehouse near the airport, narrowing missing nearby people, and miraculously, no casualties were reported on the aircraft or on the ground.

