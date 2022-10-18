Viral video: Madhya Pradesh child, 3, reports mother to cops over candy

A video of a child asking police to take action against his mother for “stealing” his candies is going viral.

An Indian news agency stated that child Saddam got angry with his mother for stealing his candies and hitting him. He asked his father to take him to the police station.

The viral video showed Saddam urging the law enforcers to do something about the matter by telling his predicament to sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak in Dedtalai village in Burhanpur city in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.

The cop was finding it hard to contain her laughter. She asked him questions while pretending to file a complaint.

The child was seen signing that piece of paper. Ms Nayak then assures him that his mother would get arrested soon.

His father told the police that his son got angry after being petted on the cheek gently when asking for candies. He said: “That miffed Saddam, and he asked me to take him to the cops.”

After the video made rounds on social media, Home Minister Narottam Mishra told the child that the government will set chocolates and a cycle on Diwali.

