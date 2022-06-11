Viral video: Clever duck plays hide and seek with hungry tiger

A video of a clever duck tricking a hungry tiger by playing hide and seek with him has gone viral on internet.

In the video, a hungry tiger can be seen approaching the duck swimming in muddy water.

As the wild cat moves carefully towards the bird and gets ready to attack, the duck takes a dip and disappears into the water.

Surprised, the tiger looks around but can’t find the bird. The duck then comes out of the water from behind the tiger.

The trick played by clever duck left the tiger clueless as the bird swims away unharmed.

The video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter and the 10-second clip has earned over 4.8 million views since being uploaded on the internet.

